CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We’re slightly warmer this morning but still cold as temperatures sit in the 30s across the Carolinas.

Friday finishes off the work week with pleasantly cool temperatures this afternoon. Skies will see a mix of sun and clouds as highs make a run for the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Winds will be light today, mainly flowing out of the south-southwest between three and eight miles per hour. This is as southern California gets slammed with waves of heavy rain. Be on the lookout for travel potential delays if your travels include the West Coast.

Tonight will dip into the low 30s before Saturday peaks near 60 degrees. We’ll be in the low 60s on Saturday and Sunday as a cold front approaches from the west.

Christmas will start dry & chilly with 40s locked in throughout the morning. Clouds will increase ahead of afternoon showers. Moderate to heavy rain will likely move in late Monday heading into Tuesday.

Behind this Christmas cold front, breezy & cool conditions will settle in through the mid portions of next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy & Pleasantly Cool. High: 59.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cold. Low: 33.