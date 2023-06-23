CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We’ve made it to the end of this wet and dreary week but the fog has now dominated the morning commute.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Limited visibility will impact many as they head out the door this morning with temperatures sitting in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be light and partly cloudy skies will deliver a few pockets of sunshine before afternoon storms develop.

Highs will make a run for the low 80s today as the low-pressure system responsible for the rain all week finally exits north and east of the Carolinas. Mountain counties will hold on to a bit more cloud cover and higher rain chances which can linger into the evening.

A summer-like pattern will settle in this weekend with partly cloudy skies and isolated storms developing during the peak heating hours of the day. Saturday will hit the mid-80s with 90s returning to finish off the weekend on Sunday.

A weak cold front will push into the Carolinas late in the day on Monday ushering in higher rain and storm chances after peaking in the low 90s. We’ll hold on to mid to upper 80s through much of the work week.

Today: Partly Cloudy and Warm with Afternoon Storms. High: 82.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cool. Low: 67.