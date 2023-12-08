CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Friday starts off slightly warmer than Thursday but still chilly as temperatures sit in the 30s across the Carolina’s. Winds are calm and skies are partly cloudy but we’ll be looking at a mild afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

Highs will make a run for the low 60s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be a bit breezy as high pressure leaks off of the Carolina coast. We’ll see winds out of the south southwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour but gust as fast as 18 mile per hour at times.

Tonight will dip into the mid-40s before clouds increase on Saturday. An approaching cold front will keep clouds rolling in while temperatures make a run for the mid-60s. We can expect a few spotty showers to start as early as Saturday evening.

Rain and storms move in on Sunday as temperatures sit in the upper 60s. We’ll be looking for the impacts of potential Severe Weather throughout the day on Sunday!

High pressure builds and 50s return heading into early next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy & Mild. High: 63.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Chilly. Low: 44.