CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Friday starts off warm and calm with temperatures sitting in the low 70s and mid to upper 60s. Winds will be light before picking up out of the west throughout the afternoon.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

We finish off the work week with partly cloudy skies and highs peaking in the low 90s. This falls just above normal for this time of year. A cold front will cross the Carolinas this evening leading to slightly cooler and drier weather for the weekend.

Saturday will hit the upper 80s after starting off near 70 degrees. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with light winds coming out of the north. Look to see just a slight chance of a passing shower for the afternoon before overnight lows dip into the upper 60s.

Sunday finishes off the weekend in the upper 80s yet again and should be absent of any rain chances. Spotty rain and storm chances come back Monday to kick off the work week with upper 80s.

90s return Tuesday of next week and linger through mid-week as dry air settles in.

Today: Partly Cloudy & Hot. High: 93.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Low: 70.