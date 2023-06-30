CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Friday finishes off the work week hot and humid with afternoon and evening storms possible.

Overnight lows are again warm with morning temperatures in the low 70s and upper 60s across the Carolinas. Hazy conditions will linger courtesy of the Canadian wildfires leading to another Code Orange Air Quality Alert to finish the work week.

Anyone with heart or lung disease is urged to limit outdoor activities. This should be a tall ask if you’re sensitive to humidity. Highs will peak near 90 degrees with mid to upper 60-degree dew points making the feels like temperatures closer to the mid-90s.

This afternoon will see a chance of a spotty storm mainly coming out of the northwest. These storms will have the potential to pack a punch with a Marginal Risk for severe weather lasting from Friday evening into Saturday morning.

This weekend will continue the dog days of summer with low to mid-90s and feels like temperatures touching the triple digits on Sunday! Afternoon storms will continue to plague the forecast so be sure to keep an eye to the sky with the pinpoint weather app downloaded on your phone.

Early next week and heading into the fourth of July, the pattern continues with 90s and spotty storms late in the day.

Today: Partly Sunny & Hot with a Chance of Storms. High: 90.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Low: 72.