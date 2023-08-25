CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Friday starts off warm & muggy before the heat ramps up this afternoon. Low 70s have taken over all around the Queen City with partly cloudy skies overhead.

Friday will flirt with record-high temperatures as we peak in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. The current record stands at 98 degrees and was set back in 1943. We’ll again be flirting with that threshold today.

Winds will be relatively light and variable before shifting out of the north-northwest between 5 and 7 miles per hour. This will usher in a bit more moisture into the atmosphere leading to a few spotty rain and storm chances for our mountain counties this evening.

Overnight lows will dip into the mid-70s heading into the weekend. Highs will rebound into the upper 90s again on Saturday before a cold front brings relatively cooler temperatures.

Low 90s will finish off the weekend as scattered showers and storms settle in. The advertised cold front will likely stall out somewhere over the Carolinas keeping the rain chances in place through early next week.

We’ll see low to mid-80s dominate through the middle portions of next week.

Today: Very Hot & Partly Cloudy. High: 97.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Low: 74.