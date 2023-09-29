CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We have a beautiful day on tap to finish off the work week as high pressure takes control heading into the weekend.

Temperatures have settled into the mid to upper 50s this morning making for a relatively cool start to the day. Patchy fog develops in the foothills as winds remain light out of the northeast.

Friday will peak slightly above normal this afternoon as highs make a run for the low 80s around uptown. We’ll host mostly sunny skies with North Northeast winds between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight dips into the low 60s before we rebound into the low 80s on Saturday. Sunshine and low 80s dominate the weekend as high pressure builds across the southeast.

Highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s will be a pattern that sticks around through most of next week. Partly cloudy skies and low rain chances move back into the Carolinas next Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Nice! High: 81.

Tonight: Clear & Cool. Low: 61.