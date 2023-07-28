CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Warm & Muggy this Friday morning with south winds continuing courtesy of a broad area of High pressure off the Atlantic coast. South winds between 5 and 10 miles per hour today will continue to funnel in higher humidity heading into the afternoon and weekend.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Highs will peak in the mid-90s today but feel like triple digits throughout the afternoon. This falls just shy of heat advisory criteria but will still warrant practicing extreme caution in this heat.

Spotty showers and storms can develop through the afternoon and evening first in our mountain counties then potentially tracking towards the Uptown Charlotte. Overnight lows dip into the 70s after evening rain tapers off.

We’ll start the weekend with low 90s on Saturday under partly cloudy skies and afternoon showers and storms possible. Sunday will host more of the same with highs peaking in the mid-90s to finish the weekend.

A cold front will usher in low 90s and upper 80s for much of next week as intermittent storm chances linger.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Hot with Spotty Showers. High: 95.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Low: 75.