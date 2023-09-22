CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After a picture-perfect week we start to see a bit of a transition with a potential tropical cyclone churning off of the southeast coast. Winds will pick up throughout the day with showers approaching from the east on Saturday.

This morning starts off like much of the work week with 50s and 60s in place. Skies are partly cloudy with light winds coming out of the north. We’ll make a run for the upper 70s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies to finish off the work week.

Tonight will be cool, dipping into the upper 50s overnight before rebounding into the mid-70s on Saturday. With the potential tropical cyclone likely making landfall Saturday morning in the outer banks, spotty showers and waves of rain will push west toward the Queen City throughout the day.

Look for showers to stay focused along I-77 and east as winds continue to be breezy and gusty. North Northeast winds can gust as fast as 25 to 30 miles per hour throughout the day as the system pushes further north.

We’ll clear out Saturday night with lows dropping into the upper 50s yet again. Sunday will finish off the weekend with upper 70s and mostly sunny skies as the winds begin to ease up.

Monday kicks off the work week with low 80s before a cold front ushers in mid-70s for much of the work week.

Today: Breezy with Increasing Clouds! High: 77.

Tonight: Windy with Spotty Showers Moving In. Low: 59.