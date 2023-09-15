CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Friday is giving us a TREAT to finish the work week!

Morning temperatures are cool and refreshing, dipping into the low to mid-60s with mostly clear skies locked in. Winds will be light as we usher in a gorgeous start to our day.

Friday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure drives the forecast. Look to see winds out of the northeast between 5 and 10 miles per hour. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 50s before rebounding into the low 80s on Saturday.

Look for an approaching cold front to push in late Saturday into Sunday bringing rain and storm chances into the second half of the weekend. This will also limit highs to the upper 70s on Sunday before the 80s return heading into early next week.

Behind Sunday’s cold front, we’ll be sunny and dry through most of next week as temperatures hover near normal in the low to mid-80s.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Pleasant. High: 80.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cool. Low: 58