CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We finish off the work week with patchy fog and warm temps with 70s locked in across the Carolinas this morning. Fog will burn off shortly after sunrise while winds shift out of the north.

We’ll be warm and pleasant this afternoon with mid-80s on tap for the peak heating hours of the day. Isolated showers have the potential to develop over some mountain counties but we’ll likely stay more dry than wet.

Skies will be partly sunny with light winds out of the north between 5 and 10 miles per hour. Overnight lows dip into the low 70s before low 90s return heading into the weekend.

Rain chances will be at a minimum throughout the day on Saturday before overnight lows dip into the 70s again Saturday night. Sunday will peak in the low 70s but usher in a few rain and storm chances to finish off the weekend.

Monday will continue the rain and storm chances before we dry out heading into mid-week. Low 90s and upper 80s will settle in with spotty showers through Wednesday into Thursday.

Today: Partly Sunny & Warm. High: 85.

Tonight: Warm and Partly Cloudy. Low: 70.