CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Good morning and happy FriYay! After some scattered strong storms overnight, we are still seeing some wet weather up in the mountains this morning with more scattered storm activity this afternoon.

That won’t have much of an impact on our temperatures though as 90s are still expected through the weekend and into next week. Overall, we are locked into a hot and humid pattern with some showers and storms sprinkled in.

As for your Friday, scattered showers and storms this morning will give way to mainly dry weather later this morning and into the early afternoon hours. More showers and storms are expected to fire up this afternoon and continue through your Friday evening. Highs this afternoon still should push up into the low 90s.

Over the weekend, we are expecting more afternoon storms on Saturday along with highs right around the 90-degree mark. There is a chance that a couple of these storms could be on the severe side as well. Sunday should be sunnier, but that just means temperatures will be pushing up back towards the mid-90s. Next week looks to be mainly dry and scorching with highs pushing up into the mid-90s throughout most of the week. That combined rising mugginess means Heat Advisories could be on the table.

Out in the tropics Subtropical Storm Don has formed in the Central Atlantic Ocean. It currently poses no risk to land.

In the meantime, make sure you have the rain gear ready to go for any outdoor activities over the next couple of days! Have a great weekend!