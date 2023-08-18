CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We’ll have another pleasantly hot day to finish off the work week as highs hit the upper 80s this afternoon.

This morning starts mild and refreshing with low to mid-60s locked in place from the mountains into uptown as well as areas south and east of Charlotte Metro. Winds will be light not just in the morning but through the afternoon as well.

Friday makes a run for the upper 80s to near 90 degrees under a mix of sun & clouds. Winds will shift from the south to the NW as a weak cold front crosses the Queen City. Tonight will be refreshing as lows dip into the mid-60s under mostly clear skies.

Saturday will kick things off with upper 80s and mostly sunny skies to start the weekend before a warming trend brings low 90s on Sunday. The warming continues with Monday and Tuesday peaking in the mid to upper 90s!

These temperatures can be some of the hottest we’ve felt all year.

Low rain chances come back Wednesday and Thursday of next week as temperatures level off in the low 90s through the mid potions of next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy & Hot. High: 89.

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Mild, and Refreshing. Low: 65