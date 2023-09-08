CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After a rainy and stormy end to Thursday we see a few areas of lingering fog heading into Friday morning.

We are refreshing and mild this morning with 60s around Uptown and upper 50s on tap for our mountains. Winds are light this morning but will shift out of the east-northeast this afternoon between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Friday will be partly cloudy and warm, peaking in the upper 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll see a slight chance of a pop-up shower or storm this afternoon and evening but nothing as widespread as Thursday evening.

Friday night will dip into the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies before low 80s settle in for the weekend. Intermittent rain and storms will linger through Saturday and Sunday before we begin to dry out early next week.

We’ll feature some good sunshine Monday and Tuesday before rain and clouds return on Wednesday.

Today: Partly Cloudy and Very Warm with a Low Rain Chance! High: 88.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Low: 69.