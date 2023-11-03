CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We’re looking at yet another cold start to the day before afternoon highs warm up heading into the weekend.

Friday sits in the 30s and 20s this morning with everyone below freezing. Winds are light which have allowed temperatures to drop as significantly as they have. Look for an abundant amount of sunshine to help warm us up throughout the day.

Highs will make a run for the low 60s under mostly sunny skies and light winds out of the southeast between 3 and 7 miles per hour will linger through the evening. Tonight will get cold again as clear skies and dry air deliver a big swing in temperatures.

Overnight lows dip into the low 30s yet again heading into Saturday before highs settle near 70 degrees. We’ll see lots of sunshine and warm afternoons as high pressure dominates through the weekend.

A gradual warming trend will give us mid to even upper 70s heading into the middle portions of next week. Partly cloudy skies return Thursday as a cold front brings low rain chances towards the end of next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Cool. High: 33.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold. Low: 33.