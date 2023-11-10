CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Changes in the forecast arrive today as cloudy skies roll in and intermittent showers set up shop for this Veterans Day weekend.

Friday sits in the 60s and 50s early on with clouds rolling in. Spotty showers will approach from the north and leak south towards the Queen City throughout the day. I don’t expect temperatures to budge too much today, holding on to the mid-60s throughout the afternoon.

Winds start light but become breezy throughout the day. East winds will be between 5 and 15 miles per hour with gusts as fast as 20 miles per hour. Rain will be light and short-lived before tapering off this evening.

Overnight lows will dip into the upper 40s before a chilly and cloudy weekend. Saturday will be cool only hitting the upper 50s throughout the day. Rain will mainly be set up to our south but we can’t rule out a rogue shower tracking north into the Queen City.

Sunday will see a better chance of light to moderate rain as temperatures only hit the mid-50s. High pressure builds behind this weekend’s cold front ushering in plenty of sunshine for early next week.

We’ll keep the sunshine coming as temperatures gradually warm up into the mid to upper 60s throughout next week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy & Cool with Spotty Showers. High: 66.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy with Spotty Showers. Low: 47.