CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Friday will be warm and pleasant to finish off the work week as partly cloudy skies roll in and a cold front approaches from the west.

Temperatures are slightly warmer this morning sitting in the 50s and low to mid-60s around Uptown. Winds are light and variable with a few light showers possible in the early AM for the I-40 corridor and areas further north.

We’ll be mostly dry for today as partly cloudy skies linger and highs make a run for the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Winds will be light and variable but pick up overnight behind the approaching cold front.

Look for light and spotty showers to arrive late this evening and continue overnight into Saturday morning. Lows will dip into the upper 50s before cooler temperatures arrive to start the weekend.

Saturday morning rain will taper off quickly, making way for partly cloudy skies and low 70s throughout the day. 40s return for the first time since May as overnight lows bottom out near 44 degrees heading into Sunday morning.

Sunday will only hit the mid-60s under mostly sunny skies before temperatures rebound a bit heading into early next week. Afternoon highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s will be the pattern that takes hold through much of next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy & Warm! High: 80.

Tonight: Spotty Showers & Cool. Low: 59.