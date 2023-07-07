CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — Nothing new under the sun…

That’s especially true for the Carolinas this Friday as Mother Nature delivers more of the same. Temperatures are in the 70s this morning with partly cloudy skies and calm winds.

Friday will peak in the low 90s yet again with humid conditions and light winds. Spotty storms continue to be a side dish to the forecast, likely developing throughout the afternoon and evening.

Storms taper off tonight with lows dipping into the low 70s. Look for Saturday to keep this train going when it comes to 90s and afternoon storms. Sunday will peak in the upper 80s but still feel like the low to mid-90s with humidity locked in.

A cold front will arrive Monday providing a brief relief from the heat but also increase rain and storm chances. Tuesday & Wednesday will be mostly dry with 90s retuning to the Carolinas.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Hot, & Humid with a Chance of Storms. High: 92.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Low: 73.