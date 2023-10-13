CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Friday starts off with patchy fog and cool conditions as 40s and 50s settle in. Be on the lookout for light winds to start as fog and clouds dissipate shortly after daybreak.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Today will be mostly sunny and warm as highs make a run for the upper 70s. We’ll peak slightly above normal for this time of the year with winds mainly flowing out of the east between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

As a cold front approaches from the north and west, we can expect increasing clouds and rain chances late this evening heading into the overnight hours. Tonight will dip into the low 60s before rebounding into the mid-70s on Saturday.

Saturday starts off wet with spotty showers and a few pockets of heavy rain. This will likely start early and push east through the morning into the afternoon. Most of the rain tapers off after 2 PM on Saturday and potentially makes way for sunshine late in the day.

Much cooler air rushes in for the second half of the weekend with Sunday only reaching the upper 60s throughout the day. Mountains will hold on to a few lingering showers as western-facing slopes squeeze out a little more moisture.

Early next week will start in the 60s and gradually warm up back into the 70s by Thursday with mostly sunny skies dominating through mid-week.

Today: Morning Fog & Afternoon Sun. High: 79.

Tonight: Cool With Spotty Showers. Low: 61.