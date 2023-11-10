(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening and happy FriYay! We finally saw rainfall in Charlotte for the first time in nearly a month; it just wasn’t all that much. More showers are possible over the weekend. Early next week looks seasonal and pleasant before another storm system could bring us some showers on Thursday and help to hold our temperatures down in the low 60s before potentially warmer weather arrives at the end of the week.

As for tonight and your weekend, the cooler weather and cloud cover will be sticking around throughout the weekend. Along with the clouds, we are expecting showers to move in across portions of Upstate South Carolina as well as portions of North Carolina from Charlotte and points south. The showers won’t be heavy but will be a nuisance to any potential weekend plans. High temperatures will struggle to break out of the 50s. More of the same is expected on Sunday, but showers are looking a little less likely compared to Saturday.

Heading into next week, Monday and Tuesday look dry and relatively pleasant, with highs in the low to mid-60s and partly cloudy skies. The middle of the week is looking more uncertain thanks to an area of low pressure moving through the Southeast that will bring clouds and the potential for scattered showers on Thursday. The gloomy weather will limit high temperatures to around the 60-degree mark on Wednesday and Thursday.

In the meantime, make sure you grab a jacket on the way out the door tonight! Have a great weekend!