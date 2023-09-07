(PINPOINT WEATHER) — An incoming cold front brought numerous strong to severe storms across the region Thursday night.

Some of those produced hail and strong wind gusts. Fortunately, storms will be fading away or moving out for the overnight, and we’ll be left with a dry start to Friday.

Friday afternoon and evening will not be as active. Most neighborhoods will stay dry, with the best chance of a shower or storm being in the mountains or east of our area. But as the front stalls nearby, the weekend may turn active again as well. Watch for some showers or storms both Saturday and Sunday.

All of this comes with less heat, though! Starting Friday, highs will back off into the mid- and upper-80s, closer to the average high of 85 for this time of year. We’ll be saying goodbye to the 90s for awhile…

Tonight: Turning partly cloudy. Low 68.

Friday: Partly cloudy. Slight chance PM storm. High 88.