(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Quiet, sunny — but cold — weather will continue for another day Friday before some rainy and icy weather moves in for Saturday.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for much of the mountains and foothills for Friday night into Saturday. An area of low pressure will start to push in some moisture overnight through early Saturday morning, and with temperatures at or below freezing northwest of Charlotte, a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain will develop.

Click here to see our latest Pinpoint Weather forecast! 🌤️🌦️

For the most part, it will be freezing rain with a little sleet mixed in. This will lead to some slick areas on roads and bridges, with an icy glaze on tree limbs and power lines. Power outages are possible in the mountains and foothills.

For much of the Charlotte area, south and east, it’s cold rain. Even for the mountains and foothills though, once lunchtime rolls around, it will change to just a cold rain there too. All of this won’t last all day, either. Most of the rain pulls out by mid-afternoon, and Saturday evening is drier.

Sunday will be mostly dry, but the mountains will likely get more snow developing in the morning. This could add up to a couple more inches. The Charlotte area is drier Sunday if you’re going to the Panthers game.

Our attention will then turn to a strong storm system expected for next Tuesday. This one could bring widespread, heavy rain, along with the chance of severe weather in parts of our area. It’s an active pattern! Keep checking in for updates.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 25.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 49.