CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The warm, sunny stretch continues!

High pressure remains in control, it stays sunny and very warm for this time of year. Temperatures climb into the lower 80s today. The average for this time of October is 70 degrees.

Overnight lows stay very mild too, barely dropping below 60 degrees.

The weekend continues to stay warm. Highs in the middle 80s will flirt with records all weekend. By Sunday, it looks like we could tie the record of 83 degrees set back in 2020. We could tie a record again on Monday, with a high of 84 degrees. The record was set back in 1996.

A cold front approaches late Monday into Tuesday, but it fizzles on its way here. A few showers are possible, but it doesn’t look like much. Rain looks spotty and light, not a wash for trick-or-treaters.

Temperatures will start to tumble though, bone-chilling 50s by Tuesday evening after highs struggling in the 60s.

The cold air settles in mid-week. Despite sunshine, temperatures could struggle in the middle 50s, 10-15 degrees below average. Overnights look cold, mornings in the middle 30s could bring our first widespread frost.

Today: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 82.

Tonight: Mostly clear, mild. Low: 58.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 84.