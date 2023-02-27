CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – A warm, cloudy day is giving way to rain and wind this evening.

A front is approaching with a few light, and spotty showers possible through dinner. Any rain that pops will taper by midnight. Overnight lows drop into the middle 50s.

Winds pick up behind this front. Winds in Charlotte will be breezy tonight, with gusts to 30 mph. Winds in the mountains pack a bigger punch, with gusts up to 60 mph possible overnight.

HIGH WIND WARNING takes effect at 7 p.m. and goes through 9 a.m. for Avery, Ashe, and Watauga counties in the mountains. Westerly winds will be sustained near 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

WIND ADVISORY takes effect at 7 p.m. and goes through 9 a.m. for the Burke and Caldwell mountains. Westerly winds will be sustained near 25 mph, with gusts near 40 mph.

Be careful driving next to trucks. Take in and tie down any loose objects or decorations. Watch for downed tree limbs and power lines. A few scattered power outages are possible in the mountains tonight.

Winds start to relax by morning. Gusts begin to come down by midmorning in the mountains.

We’ll find more breaks in the clouds and more sunshine Tuesday. Temperatures will be warm, climbing into record territory again. The high temperature of 78 degrees would tie the record in Charlotte set back in 2011. Overnight lows stay in the 50s.

Warm sunshine and upper 70s return on Wednesday. Temperatures will be a few degrees shy of record again.

Rain holds off until later in the week. Our next big storm brings showers on Thursday, and rumbles of thunder are even possible on Friday. We are watching the risk of stronger, damaging storms on Friday.

Tonight: Showers early, breezy. Low: 54.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 78. Record: 78 (2011)