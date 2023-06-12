CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – On Monday afternoon, an incoming cold front helped develop scattered downpours and a damaging thunderstorm over parts of the Charlotte metro.

But the front is settling south and east of us tonight, bringing drier (and less humid) weather for Tuesday!

Wednesday and Thursday, moisture returns, increasing the humidity again along with spotty rain and storm chances. The best chance of showers Wednesday will be in Upstate S.C. Storms are possible just about anywhere on Thursday.

No washouts; just be aware and head inside if you hear thunder.

Friday and Saturday look dry and hot! More neighborhoods will top out near 90 by Friday. We may have to watch for a few more storms again on Father’s Day Sunday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 61.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, less humid. High 82.