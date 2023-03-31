CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – We have seen a few showers during the day, but you should be fine if you’re heading into Uptown for the Knights’ opening day.

The big story is the High Wind Warnings for the mountains Saturday and the line of storms that will roll through the Carolinas Saturday morning and early afternoon with gusty winds and locally heavy rain. The good news is that the Central Carolinas’ severe weather potential is relatively low. Behind the storms, prepare for generally sunny and quickly warming temperatures as we head into next week.

ACTIVE SATURDAY! After a line of thunderstorms roll through the Carolinas Saturday morning get ready for some STRONG winds Saturday evening! pic.twitter.com/uLLk0GPJ2e — Andrew Brightman (@ABrightManWx) March 31, 2023

As for the rest of your Friday, Scattered showers during the afternoon should fade for the most as we head into the evening, with a slight bit of sunshine breaking through the clouds. Weather at the Knights game shouldn’t be an issue, but an isolated shower can’t be completely ruled out.

Saturday will be an active day for the Carolinas, with strong winds picking up ahead of the cold front with damaging winds possible in the mountains. A line of rain and thunderstorms will move through the mountains during the morning and into the early afternoon. But as soon as the storms move through, sunshine and highs near 80 Saturday afternoon will return.

Sunday will be a beautiful albeit much cooler day with temperatures in the upper 60s with ample sunshine.

As we go through next week, our temperatures look warm, and our skies generally look dry until later Wednesday when showers ahead of our next cold front start to move in. Showers look more likely through Thursday and Friday.

In the meantime, stay weather aware and have a great weekend!