CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – It’s a half & half weekend — half dry, half rainy.

Are you thinking of doing something outside? Saturday is your day. Sunday is when the rain moves in.

It will be cooler, too. After a colder start Saturday morning, highs will be closer to normal late January levels, topping out in the mid-50s. Sunday will be a raw, chilly day with highs only in the 40s.

It will be cold enough in the mountains early Sunday morning to cause a brief period of sleet or freezing rain. As temperatures climb above freezing in the afternoon, it will be just rain showers. Watch for isolated slick spots.

The rain will exit by Monday morning, but the mountains will turn into a winter wonderland again. Snow will develop, piling up to 2-3 inches in the highest elevations!

Tonight: Mostly clear and colder. Low 32.

Saturday: Sun & clouds. High 55.

Sunday: Periods of rain. 38/43.