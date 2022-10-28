CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – High pressure to the north will keep us on the cooler side this weekend, with highs mainly in the 60s.

At the same time, moisture streaming in from the east will keep the clouds coming, making for a mostly cloudy Saturday, even with a bit of drizzle possible as well.

Sunday remains cloudy.

HALLOWEEN WEEKEND: Staying cool! Lots of clouds, drizzle possible Saturday. Showers start to move in Sunday PM. Trick-or-treating could still be rainy in spots! 🎃👻💀 @Queen_City_News #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/ifNj6wJKBh — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) October 28, 2022

As a low-pressure system approaches from the southwest, showers will start moving in Sunday afternoon and evening.

It gets wetter from there! Most of the rain from this system will move in Monday morning through at least early afternoon.

As for trick-or-treating time, there could still be some showers in the mix. Hopefully, at least the steadier rain will move east after sunset! Keep checking in for updates!

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Drizzle late. Low 51.

Saturday: Cloudy with drizzle possible. High 63.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. 49/64.