CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Halloween gives us more of a trick than a treat when it comes to the forecast. Temperatures decrease throughout the day with low 50s on tap for the trick or treating hours.

This morning sits in the upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Winds are breezy out of the north northeast between 5 and 11 miles per hour with wind gusts as fast as 20 miles per hour.

Spotty showers will develop throughout the morning and into the early afternoon before tapering off. We can expect the rain to be relatively light, short-lived, and widely scattered in nature. Today’s wet weather will mainly be focused along the I-85 corridor before pushing south and east for the second half of the day.

Temperatures will be sitting in the low 50s and upper 40s this evening as kids are out and about trick or treating. Clouds will break apart throughout the evening making way for some clearing skies.

Clear skies overnight with help usher in cold temperatures heading into Wednesday morning. We have a Freeze Warning in effect for Uptown through our mountain counties as low 30s and upper 20s are expected as high pressure builds behind this week’s cold front.

Wednesday morning will be cold with temperatures expected to be right at freezing to start the day. Sunny skies will dominate while highs will be limited to the low 50s. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be cold yet again with upper 20s on the way. We’ll have a Freeze Watch in effect heading into Thursday morning for much of central North Carolina and some of our South Carolina counties.

Afternoon highs will slowly rebound through the second half of the work week, reaching the low 60s by Friday. Low 70s and partly cloudy skies will arrive for the weekend before we roll those clocks back one hour Saturday night into Sunday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, & Cool. High: 55.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold. Low: 32.