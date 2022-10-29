CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Cool and cloudy weekend ahead!

This weekend we’re setting the table for our next big storm to arrive on Monday. We’ll keep clouds in the picture until then, skies remain mostly cloudy. A shower is possible today but most of us stay dry. Clouds keep us cool with highs in the middle 60s.

Clouds blanket us tonight, keeping lows in the lower 50s.

Much of the same tomorrow, expect mostly cloudy skies to remain. A few more spotty showers are possible. Any rain will be light and hit-and-miss. Temperatures hold on the cool side with highs in the middle 60s.

The storm finally arrives on Halloween. Expect cloudy skies and scattered showers on Monday. Temperatures hold in the middle 60s.

It looks like trick-or-treaters will find clouds and muggy 60s Monday evening. A few lingering showers could follow them on their hunt for candy.

We’ll keep a few clouds lingering into Tuesday, with another shot at rain possible on Wednesday.

Otherwise, it looks like we’ll dry out late week with temperatures rebounding into the low to middle 70s.

Today: Mostly cloudy & cool, spotty showers. High: 65.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 53.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy & cool, spotty showers. High: 65.