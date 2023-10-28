(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Wow, it was a warm one out there today! We’ve got a couple more days like this before the big chill returns starting Halloween.

Charlotte hit 84 degrees on Saturday—not a record (the record was 87). However, Sunday’s record will likely be broken (83 degrees). I’m forecasting 86. Staying dry for the Panthers game!

Monday may tie the record of 84. But a strong cold front will be moving in, bringing scattered showers for Halloween. At this point, it’s still looking rainy in spots for trick-or-treating time as well. It will be a raw, cooler, damp and breezy day with highs only in the 50s.

Temperatures continue to tumble on Tuesday and Wednesday night, which will likely lead to the first widespread freeze across the region, including Charlotte. Get ready to bundle up!

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 58.

Sunday: Sunny and warm. High 86.