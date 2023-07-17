(PINPOINT WEATHER) — The Canadian wildfire smoke returned on Monday, bringing widespread hazy conditions and unhealthy air quality to much of the region.

Smoke will continue to drift in Tuesday, making it another Code Orange unhealthy day for sensitive groups.

People with respiratory ailments, young kids and older active adults may want to limit time outside.

Smoke will be moving out mid-week, which will also mark the return of shower and storm chances. It’s back into the typical summertime pattern we’ll go, with a few showers or storms possible each afternoon and evening through Saturday.

Highs will be back in the low and mid 90s through the end of the week, along with more humidity. Slightly lower temperatures (and lower humidity) will make the weekend a bit more comfortable behind a front.

Tonight: Fair sky. Low 70.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Small chance isolated shower/storm west of Charlotte. High 95.