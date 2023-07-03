CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Our hot, humid, and summery stretch continues!

HEAT ADVISORY remains in effect for a few Piedmont and Upstate counties until 8 p.m. This includes Mecklenburg County. Temperatures in the 90s with dew points over 70 degrees put “feels like” heat indices close to 100 degrees. Stay cool!

Remember to drink lots of water, wear light clothes, and check on children and older adults for heat sickness.

The heat and humidity are fueling a few pop-up showers and storms. One or two storms could be vital to severe, with damaging winds and large hail. Any storms that pop should collapse once the sun sets.

⚡️WATCH POSSIBLE: Showers & storms firing up. Heat & humidity could fuel strong to severe storms especially east. Damaging winds are possible.



Watch may be issued soon. Right now, healthier ingredients remain east of CLT.



An isolated storm is possible overnight, but for the most part, we’ll stay dry, warm, and muggy with lows in the 70s.

Wash, rinse, and repeat the next few days. An unsettled, summery stretch keeps temperatures hot, humidity uncomfortable, and storm chances possible.

The 4th of July stays hot and humid, with highs in the lower 90s, feeling closer to 100 degrees at times. A few storms could pop up in the afternoon. Don’t cancel your outdoor plans but have an indoor escape plan if a storm fires up near you!

We keep the hot, summery, and at times stormy stretch through the weekend.

Monday night: Warm and muggy. Low: 74.

4th of July: Hot and humid, with some afternoon storms. High: 93.