(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Monday was the hottest day of the year so far in Charlotte, and it certainly felt like it!

The high reached 96 degrees, but it felt like up to 110 degrees in some neighborhoods. That’s why a Heat Advisory was in effect; you have to take it seriously. Take it easy and stay hydrated!

Tuesday will feel much the same. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for the Charlotte area, east and south into South Carolina. But that’s ahead of a cold front coming in, which will bring us a little relief from the humidity mid- to late-week. It won’t be significantly cooler, but a humidity break will be nice.

As the cold front moves in, showers and storms may move into the mountains late tonight into Tuesday morning. After the mountains clear up in the afternoon, showers and storms will develop in some areas near Charlotte and the Sandhills through the evening. A couple of storms could turn strong or severe. Damaging wind is the main threat.

Wednesday through the weekend looks like a mostly dry stretch. Humidity will increase again by Sunday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Showers/thunderstorms possible in the mountains. Low 75.

Tuesday: Hot and humid. High 95. Showers/thunderstorms possible.