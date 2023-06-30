(PINPOINT WEATHER) — June is wrapping up on a hot note!

Temps will only get a little hotter throughout the weekend and early next week.

At the same time, we’ll continue to be on the lookout for mainly afternoon and evening storms. Disturbances will roll through the region from time to time, keeping things unsettled. Don’t cancel any outside plans; just be ready to head inside if you hear thunder! Severe storms are possible, too. Damaging wind will be the main threat.

Even though it’s hot and humid, air quality is forecast to be a little better the next few days.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Small chance of shower/thunder. Low 72.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. Mainly PM showers and storms. High 93.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a few late-day storms. 74/94.