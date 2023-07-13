(PINPOINT WEATHER) — It’s hot, it’s humid, and storm chances have returned. Stay weather aware if you have outside plans throughout the weekend.

The average high temperature at Charlotte this time of year is 91 degrees. We reached 95 on Thursday, and low- to mid-90s will the the theme all through next week.

No relief on the way! That is, unless you get under some cooling rain.

Chances for showers and storms will linger into the night, and some could be waking up to rain Friday morning. We’ll likely see more storms blossoming on the radar Friday afternoon and evening, and again on Saturday.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Flooding may develop with any slow-moving downpours, and damaging wind or hail will be possible with any severe storms.

The rain chance looks a little lower for Sunday and early next week, then increases again mid-week. Take it easy out there!

Tonight: Shower/thunder possible. Low 75.

Friday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. High 92.