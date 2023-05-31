CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – A wedge of high pressure and drier conditions kept most neighborhoods dry on Wednesday.

The cooler northeast flow kept temperatures below average for another day, with most highs topping out in the mid and upper 70s. But it’s about to get hotter!

2:30pm radar: So far, so dry! Most of the showers are popping up over SW mountains. Still can't rule out a stray shower here before the evening's out. Forecast @ 4 on @Queen_City_News! pic.twitter.com/bpC5zDXBtK — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) May 31, 2023

The rest of the week features sunshine with scattered clouds and a spot shower or two around the region. Temps reach the low and mid-80s Thursday and Friday.

Saturday looks like the hottest day coming up, with some highs not far from 90.

The next cold front drops south of us on Saturday. Behind it, temps get a bit cooler again on Sunday, and the chance of showers and storms returns.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 61.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 81.