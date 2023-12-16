(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening and happy Saturday! Clouds will be on the increase tonight, ahead of a major storm system on the way for Sunday. A developing nor’easter will drive significant amounts of rain and gusty winds into the Carolinas, with some flooding possible with the storm. Behind the storm, temperatures will take a much cooler turn next week, with highs in the 40s on Tuesday. Besides Sunday, we do look dry as we head into the week of Christmas!

Tonight, clouds will be on the increase, but you can expect to stay dry until around daybreak Sunday. Sunday is a complete and total washout in Charlotte. Rain moves in by sunrise Sunday morning and continues all day long as the rapidly intensifying area of low pressure moves up the East Coast. The heaviest rain looks to be focused on Charlotte and points to the east, with up to three inches of rain possible. Along with the rain, we are expecting gusty winds as the storm moves north, with wind gusts up to 35 MPH Sunday afternoon in Charlotte and possibly up to 50 MPH in the mountains Monday morning. The rain should clear out of the Carolinas late Sunday night.

Monday will kick off a chilly, but also mainly dry, period of weather for the region. Snow showers are expected in the mountains Monday as an upper-level low swings through the Carolinas, helping to usher in more cold air. Up to a few inches of fresh powder is possible for some of the area ski resorts. Throughout next week, we expect mostly sunny skies and no major issues if you plan on traveling.

In the meantime, I hope you’re planning a nice, relaxing Sunday! Have a great weekend!