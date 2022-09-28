CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Hurricane Ian made landfall on the SW Florida coast just after 3 p.m. It’s slowly crossing over central Florida tonight, still bringing strong wind and heavy, flooding rain.

The forecast track has it moving into the Atlantic Ocean briefly Friday, off the Florida and Georgia coast. It then looks like a second landfall is possible near the southern South Carolina coast Friday before moving toward the Charlotte area.

It will be weaker by the time it reaches our area, but we’ve still got the heavy rain and wind on the way. The wettest day looks to be Friday.







From morning through evening, plan for heavy, possibly flooding, rain. Up to 4-6″+ may fall in some neighborhoods. Gusty wind, too. With gusts to 45 mph possible, some isolated power outages may occur.

Also, bring in any loose outdoor objects so they don’t blow away!

Saturday, a dry slot looks to move in, giving many of us a break from the rain. So it may not be a total washout of a weekend.

Still expect some scattered rain to wrap in from time to time through Sunday, and even early next week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. Low 49.

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy. High 70.