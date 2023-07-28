CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – It was another day with highs in the mid-90s and “feels like” temps 100 or above.

That is before any rain or strong storms moved in. We’ll see more of these storms over the weekend, mainly on Saturday.

Severe T'storm WARNING for Mecklenburg Co. until 6:30pm. Damaging wind & hail possible as this storm sits over NW Charlotte & near Uptown. Stay inside! @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/MECw5mO4ID — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) July 28, 2023

After a mostly dry start to Saturday, a line of heavy rain and storms is expected to drop in through the mountains and foothills by late afternoon.

Severe storms are again possible, with damaging wind gusts the main threat. Stay weather aware!

The storms may weaken when they reach the Charlotte metro in the evening, but some showers or a general storm are still possible. Because more clouds and rain are moving in, highs will only be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Sunday is looking drier, brighter, and hotter again! A few spotty storms could still develop with the day’s heating as a front moves in. Behind the front, the heat backs off a bit for next week. Highs will be in the upper 80s with a touch less humidity.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lingering shower/storm possible. Low 75.

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 91. Mainly PM showers and storms possible.

Sunday: More sunshine and heat. 72/95. Small chance PM storm.