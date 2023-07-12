(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We’ve had a nice little break in the high humidity the past couple days, but that’s about to change!

High pressure is sliding offshore, bringing a hot and humid southwest flow. That will keep highs in the low 90s the next few days, but it will feel like upper 90s to near 100 in some neighborhoods once you factor in the humidity. Take it easy out there!

Storm chances will be making a comeback, too. Much of the region will likely stay dry Thursday with only hit-or-miss storms possible. But the activity will be more widespread Friday and Saturday, so a better chance more of the area gets rain.

As we’ve already seen many times this summer, slow-movers could lead to flooding, and any severe storms could produce damaging wind gusts. Another weekend to stay weather aware!

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 70.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Few PM storms possible. High 93.