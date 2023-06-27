CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – High pressure is building in, giving us a couple of days of dry weather and heat!

At least the humidity won’t be too bad… yet.

Looks like summer! ☀️🥵 🎆



Humidity increases by the #4thofJuly weekend, and we'll have to watch for those showers and storms again. But tomorrow will be nice and dry! @Queen_City_News #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/lIKnKMtSWm — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) June 27, 2023

The one issue will be the air quality. As yet another round of Canadian wildfire smoke drifts into our area from the north, the pollution will create poor air quality for sensitive people.

Much like a few weeks ago, if you have respiratory issues, you’re encouraged to limit time outside. Younger kids and older active adults may want to do that as well.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Humidity will be on the rise over the weekend as temps remain hot. This will equal “feels like” temps around 100 in spots.

At the same time, the pop-up shower and storm chances return. You may have to dodge some rain for those 4th of July plans.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 67.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot. High 89.