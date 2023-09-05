CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – High pressure is bringing the heat so far this week!
It will stretch on into Wednesday and Thursday as well.
Wednesday, in particular, will be another day where it feels like 100+ outside, and that’s in the shade.
How about any rain?
For most of you, there is only a small chance of seeing an isolated shower or storm on Wednesday; count on another dry day.
It’s Thursday, which brings a better chance of storms as a front moves in. The front may stall and keep the unsettled pattern going into the weekend– stay weather-aware!
Because of all this, it won’t be quite as hot, with highs backing off into the mid and upper 80s starting Friday.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 70.
Wednesday: Mainly sunny with a small PM storm chance. High 95.