CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – High pressure is bringing the heat so far this week!

It will stretch on into Wednesday and Thursday as well.

A couple more unseasonably hot days before a front brings less heat + the return of storm chances. Watch for mainly PM storms Thursday, Friday and into the weekend! @Queen_City_News #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/Zah5udPfUD — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) September 5, 2023

Wednesday, in particular, will be another day where it feels like 100+ outside, and that’s in the shade.

How about any rain?

For most of you, there is only a small chance of seeing an isolated shower or storm on Wednesday; count on another dry day.

It’s Thursday, which brings a better chance of storms as a front moves in. The front may stall and keep the unsettled pattern going into the weekend– stay weather-aware!

Because of all this, it won’t be quite as hot, with highs backing off into the mid and upper 80s starting Friday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 70.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny with a small PM storm chance. High 95.