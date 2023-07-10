(PINPOINT WEATHER) — A cold front moving through the region brought a rainy start to the week Monday. But it’s now heading offshore, ushering in some drier, less humid air for a bit!

That’s the key phrase– “a bit”. Because by the end of the week, the sticky air will be back, and high temperatures return to the 90s. it will feel like around 100+ in many neighborhoods. Dog days of summer!

The lower humidity the next day or so comes with lower storm chances. There’s a small risk of a late-day shower or storm Wednesday, but most will likely stay dry. Higher storm chances return Thursday and Friday.

Take it easy in the heat!

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Low 66.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot. High 92.