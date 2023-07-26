(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Hot and increasingly humid summer weather prevails!

Highs Wednesday topped out in the mid 90s around the region, and with that came some spotty downpours and storms over a few neighborhoods. It’s more of the same for Thursday, when most stay dry, but a strong storm may develop.

This hot, stagnant air mass makes for poor air quality, too.

Friday through the weekend will be most concerning when it comes to the heat, with “feels like” temperatures hitting the 100-10 range area-wide. Continue to take it easy and not over-exert yourself if working or playing outside.

We do get better chances of some cooling rain and storms this weekend as a front starts to drop in.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 73.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Spotty shower/thunderstorm possible. High 96.