CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – It was a warmer but still beautiful day across the Carolinas Sunday with scorching temperatures ahead.

Early this week, highs will likely scare the 100-degree mark before a cold front moves through Tuesday to help us cool off for the middle of the week.

HOT TROPICS AND TEMPERATURES! High temperatures will be close to 100 degree Monday and Tuesday, and in the Atlantic we have three tropical systems with the potential for two more! pic.twitter.com/8dzljftdEO — Andrew Brightman (@ABrightManWx) August 21, 2023

The big weather is what is happening in the tropics, with Hilary officially being the first tropical storm in California since 1939! Also, we have T.D. 6, Tropical Storm Emily, and the newly formed Tropical Storm Franklin in the Atlantic.

The good news is that none of these storms are expected to impact the U.S. But there is yet another tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico that is likely to develop into our next tropical system before moving into South Texas.

As for tonight and the start of a new week, after a pleasant night, we expect a sunny and scorching start to the week with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week, with highs close to the 100-degree mark before a front moves through in the afternoon. The middle of the week looks more seasonal, with highs in the lower 90s and muted humidity.

Very quickly, though, we expect more intense heat for the Carolinas towards the end of the week. Friday and Saturday could also see high temperatures pushing towards the 100-degree mark. Along with the hot weather this week, there is little in the way of chances for rain until at least next weekend.

In the meantime, prepare for some toasty temperatures to start the week!