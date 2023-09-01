CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We are in for a treat as high pressure dominates heading into the weekend.

This morning starts off in the 60s and 50s making for a cool and refreshing start to Friday. Winds are light with a few areas of patchy fog developing though nothing too dense.

Today will be sunny and pleasant, peaking in the low 80s which falls just about three degrees shy of normal for this time of year. Look to see clear skies courtesy of high pressure linger heading into the weekend as overnight lows dip into the upper 50s.

Mid-80s will start your Labor Day weekend before 90s return heading into Sunday. We’ll be sunny and dry through Labor Day as Monday ushers in low 90s yet again.

Look for mid-90s and sunny skies to dominate through the mid-portions of next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Nice. High: 83.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Brisk. Low: 59