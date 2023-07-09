CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) — The unsettled, summery stretch continues.

Today will be much like yesterday! The heat and humidity could fuel a few pop-up showers and storms. One or two of these storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds, large hail, or heavy rain.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Expect highs to climb towards 90 degrees.

Tonight, it stays mostly cloudy and muggy. Lows only drop to 70 degrees.

The front fueling the pop-up storm chances finally makes a pass on Monday. Expect scattered showers and storms, a round is possible in the morning with some additional storms in the afternoon. Temperatures will hold in the middle 80s.

The front exits by Tuesday, finally killing storm chances and leaving us dry!

Heat will be seasonal to start but become more extreme later in the week. Expect highs in the middle 90s feeling like 100+ by Thursday.

Storm chances return Saturday.

Today: Partly cloudy, a few storms. High: 89.

Tonight: Warm and muggy. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 86.