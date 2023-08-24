CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Hot, hot, hot!

Highs returned to the 90s on Thursday, and for Friday, we’ll inch closer and closer to that 100-degree mark.

The forecast high 98 would tie the Charlotte record from back in 1943.

Of course, it’s humid, too, so with that factored in, it will feel more like 103-105 in many neighborhoods. Stay hydrated and take it easy if you’ll be out and about! There’s only a small chance of any cooling showers or storms.

Saturday is another scorcher. Sunday is when the heat starts to back off a bit. That comes with the entrance of a cold front into the area, which will also help spark some scattered showers and storms.

Most temperatures will be below average next week, only reaching the low and mid 80s. The front settles to the south, combined with possible tropical moisture, could bring some needed rain to the area next week.

A sign that fall is near… today is the last sunset after 8pm in Charlotte. The days are getting shorter & shorter! 🌇🍂 @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/hDNuOaZXqC — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) August 24, 2023

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 74.

Friday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Small shower/storm chance. High 98.