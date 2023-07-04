CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Happy Birthday, America!

We celebrate this 4th of July with a classic summery set-up.

Tuesday will be much like Monday. The heat and humidity could fuel a few pop-up showers and storms. One or two storms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds and large hail. Any storms that pop should collapse once the sun sets.

Fireworks displays should be drier! Expect partly cloudy skies; it stays warm and muggy. Temps hover in the middle 80s for fireworks shows, only dropping into the middle 70s overnight.

Wash, rinse, and repeat the next few days. An unsettled, summery stretch keeps temperatures hot, humidity uncomfortable, and storm chances possible.

Highs stay in the low 90s, and the heat will drive storms. This means the timing for any rain and lightning continues to be late afternoon and evening.

Tuesday night: Warm and muggy. Low: 74.

Wednesday: Hot and humid, with some afternoon storms. High: 91.